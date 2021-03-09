Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,850 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE BX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,865. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

