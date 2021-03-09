Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 24,995 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

