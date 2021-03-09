Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 3,853 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.29. 51,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,497. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.