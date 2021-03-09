Tower Bridge Advisors Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.93. 86,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.22 and a 200 day moving average of $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

