Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Diageo by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.68. 5,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,930. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $170.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

