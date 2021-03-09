TP ICAP plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP plc (LON:TCAP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 243.95 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. TP ICAP has a one year low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 377.40 ($4.93). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TP ICAP to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 374.20 ($4.89).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

