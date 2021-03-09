TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

TPIC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 32,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,760. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,448 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,875. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

