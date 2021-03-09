TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 18.2%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price rose 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.10. Approximately 1,960,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,023,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

