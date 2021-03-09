TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) were up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 394,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 562,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 496,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,029,568 shares of company stock worth $9,117,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

