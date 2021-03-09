Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $173.76. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

