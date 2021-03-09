Traders Buy High Volume of GoHealth Call Options (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 1,587 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other GoHealth news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

