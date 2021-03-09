Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,907 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,027 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $175,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $546,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,370 shares of company stock worth $16,314,123 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

