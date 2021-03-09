Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,262 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

