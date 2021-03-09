Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,274 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,904% compared to the average daily volume of 675 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 35.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GMS by 1,318.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.