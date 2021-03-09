Traders Purchase Large Volume of Overseas Shipholding Group Call Options (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $215.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

