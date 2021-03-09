Traders Purchase Large Volume of Thor Industries Call Options (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,333 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

