Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.
TBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Translate Bio stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 605,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,747. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.96.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
