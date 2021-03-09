Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Translate Bio stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

