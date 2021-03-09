Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.82. 605,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,040,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.