TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 7.9% After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.15. 422,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 747,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $282,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $927.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

