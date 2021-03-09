Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transphorm and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.13 $814.80 million $5.21 31.75

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Transphorm and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $173.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Transphorm on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Goleta, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

