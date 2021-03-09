Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $151.82 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $151.82 million and $12.08 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005510 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,881,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

