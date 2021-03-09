Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday.

TPRKY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

