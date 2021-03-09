Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Buys £149.50 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,535.50 ($20.06) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,536 ($20.07). The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,438.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.77).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

