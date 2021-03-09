Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

