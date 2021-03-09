Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

