Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$1.95. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 2,018,970 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCW shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$492.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

