TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.95

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 99064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.