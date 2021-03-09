Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is Frazier Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the quarter. Trillium Therapeutics accounts for about 3.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $44,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954 in the last ninety days.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

