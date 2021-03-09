Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Purchased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.04% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 767,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 193,755 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 11,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $565,954.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

