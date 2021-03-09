Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.