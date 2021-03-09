Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) were up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 230,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 581,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

