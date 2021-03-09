Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE:TSE traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,886. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,558 shares of company stock worth $4,987,886. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trinseo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

