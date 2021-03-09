Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 15,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

