TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.37 Million

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $125.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $161.85 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $869.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $958.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

TRIP stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

