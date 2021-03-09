TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 3,469,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,764,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Truist boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

