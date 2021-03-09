TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. 116,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after acquiring an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.