Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 17.8%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s stock price shot up 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.99. 6,509,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,252,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

