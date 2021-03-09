TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.30 million and $1.23 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00512736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00076927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00496341 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.