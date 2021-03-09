TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $1.66 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001066 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

