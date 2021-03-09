True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Lowered to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNT.UN. Laurentian lowered True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.65.

True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.10. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

