TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.95 on Monday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in TrueCar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,474,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,511,000 after buying an additional 233,433 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,299,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,235,000 after buying an additional 482,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueCar by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 2,904,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
