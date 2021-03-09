TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.95 on Monday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in TrueCar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,474,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,511,000 after buying an additional 233,433 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,299,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,235,000 after buying an additional 482,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueCar by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 2,904,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.