TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.03 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $107.80 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

