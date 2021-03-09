TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0068 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $209,088.88 and approximately $10,110.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.