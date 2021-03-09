TrueUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.20 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $281.24 million and $99.20 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00786087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003869 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 281,397,890 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

