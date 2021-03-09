Truist Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $43.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.62. 252,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

