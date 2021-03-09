Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.