Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $59.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.