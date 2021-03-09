Truist Increases Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $60.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABCB. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

