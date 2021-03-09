Truist Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $88.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.88. 18,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,461,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.